Princess Mary and her husband started their year in style as they were photographed arriving at Queen Margrethe of Denmark's levee and banquet at Amalienborg Royal Palace on New Year's Day.

Two days later, on January 3rd, Princess Mary stepped out in yet another dazzling blue gown with her husband at the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace.

For her third, and final official New Year's engagement, Mary was photographed in a maroon dress, with matching sleeves that billowed out into a stunning cape at the reception for officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency on January 4th.

On February 24th, 2023, Princess Mary stepped out from her home of Amalienborg Palace, to attend the Danish Parliament's service to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Holmens Church, Copenhagen.

Alongside husband Frederik, the future King of Denmark, Mary was welcomed to Buckingham Palace for the Coronation Reception for overseas guests on May 5th, 2023.

The Crown Princess of Denmark came together with the royals of the world for the historic coronation of King Charles III on May 6th, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

On June 15th, 2023, Princess Mary stepped out in a dazzling nude number for a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen.

With Denmark nearing the midway point of summer, Princess Mary was joined by husband Prince Frederik on a tour of the UNESCO World Heritage town Christiansfeld, located in Southern Jutland.

Celebrating 250 years since the town was founded, the royals were joined by Christiansfeld Mayor Knud Erik Langhoff and Priest Joergen Boeytler as they said hello to the well-wishers lining the streets.

Pictured above with a bouquet of gorgeous flowers in hues of pink, the floral accessory was the perfect match for her dress, designed by Raquel Diniz, tan-heeled sandals, and cream saucer-style hat by Jane Taylor London.

Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik stepped out in style on September 14th as they made their way to the Royal Swedish Opera's jubilee performance at Drottningholm Palace Theatre.

The Danish royals were in Sweden to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of King Carl XVI of Sweden.

A day later, Princess Mary walked arm in arm with Prince Daniel of Sweden - the likely future King Consort of Sweden due to his marriage to heir apparent Crown Princess Victoria - into the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav at the Royal Palace of Sweden.

Prince Christian is all grown up!

On October 15, Princess Mary celebrated the 18th birthday of her eldest child, and second in line to the Danish throne, Prince Christian in style with a lavish gala worthy of royalty at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The family posed for an official portrait on the stairs inside the entrance of Frederik VIII's Palace, one of the four mansions that exist within the Amelienborg Palace complex and also where the family of six calls home.

The family of six looked the part of royalty in this official portrait from Prince Christian's 18th birthday gala.

Her dazzling beaded blue gown was designed by Danish designer Jesper Hørving, which she has worn on several occasions since first debuting the one-shoulder dress in 2014 at the Bambi Awards in Berlin.

She then rewore it to the annual New Year's banquet at Amalienborg Palace on January 1st, 2016.

Speaking with 9Honey, the designer revealed that Princess Mary had fallen in love with the gown after seeing his fashion show.

"She took it right off the runway, the neckline was the same but it was very transparent and a bit more loose."

The outfit was completed with her wedding tiara, diamond earrings from Bruun Rasmussen and a sapphire and diamond bracelet.