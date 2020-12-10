Mary looked like a vision as she rang in 2019. Supplied

Among her recent standout frocks are an intricate floral embroidered gown by Jesper Høvring to welcome in 2019, and a chic red satin dress to see in 2018.

Red was the colour of choice to see in 2018, and what a perfect choice it was! Supplied

Back in 2016, it was all about the accessories as Mary teamed her midnight blue velvet gown with its ruby-and-diamond encrusted tiara, matching earrings, a brace of brooches and chunky Knight of the Order of the Elephant chain.

At the end of 2015, as the clock struck midnight, Mary stunned in midnight blue. Supplied

In a surprise move for last year’s New Year’s celebrations, Mary pulled an old favourite out of the closet, wearing that striking burgundy velvet frock from Danish designer Birgit Hallstein.

Style watchers noted that Mary had trotted out the gown on four other occasions – it’s too good not to recycle!

We've seen this before! Mary royally rang in 2020 in recycled red velvet. Go Mary! Supplied

According to Danish royal watchers it was “a difficult but necessary decision” for the Queen to pull the plug on the annual festivities in the light of ongoing concerns around COVID-19.

This is only the second time during the Queen’s decades-long reign that the event has been cancelled, the last being in 2004/05 as a mark of respect following the devastating South-East Asia tsunami.

Pretty in pink. The Crown Princess rocked some gorgeous pink frocks in 2007 (left) and 2017 (right). Supplied

The Queen is, however, committed to delivering her annual televised New Year’s Eve address to the nation.

So, to ring in 2021, it looks as if Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik will have to settle for a night on the couch in their PJs, watching TV with a flute of fizz!