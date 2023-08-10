Getty

Princess Mary and her husband started their year in style as they were photographed arriving at Queen Margrethe of Denmark's levee and banquet at Amalienborg Royal Palace on New Year's Day.

Two days later, on January 3rd, Princess Mary stepped out in yet another dazzling blue gown with her husband at the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace.

For her third, and final official New Year's engagement, Mary was photographed in a maroon dress, with matching sleeves that billowed out into a stunning cape at the reception for officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency on January 4th.

On February 24th, 2023, Princess Mary stepped out from her home of Amalienborg Palace, to attend the Danish Parliament's service to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Holmens Church, Copenhagen.

Alongside husband Frederik, the future King of Denmark, Mary was welcomed to Buckingham Palace for the Coronation Reception for overseas guests on May 5th, 2023.

The Crown Princess of Denmark came together with the royals of the world for the historic coronation of King Charles III on May 6th, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

On June 15th, 2023, Princess Mary stepped out in a dazzling nude number for a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen.