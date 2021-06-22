In honour of what would have been her 60th birthday, a statue of Diana is to be unveiled on July 1st. Getty

Who commissioned the statue?

Princes William and Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017... you know, back when things weren't so icy between the two brothers.

"The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed [in 2021] on what would have been her 60th Birthday," a statement from Kensington Palace read.

So, the tribute has been four years in the making and the final product will be revealed on July 1st.

Diana's sons, William and Harry, commissioned the statue back in 2017. Getty

Where will the statue be installed?

According to reports, the statue will lay in Diana's favourite spot - the grounds of Kensington Palace, also known as the Sunken Garden.

And this won't be the only tribute to the princess within the gorgeous grounds. In 2017, on the 20th anniversary of her death, Diana's favourite flowers (forget-me-knots, white lilies, roses, tulips, daises and narcissi) were scattered around the garden to commemorate her life and legacy.

In a sweet touch, the white colour scheme was reportedly an ode to Diana's personal style.

Who is the sculptor?

In other words, who is the brave soul taking on this potentially career-defining challenge that could see a bunch of Diana fans either shake their fists or clap their hands at the result?

The sculptor is Ian Rank-Broadley. If you don't recognise the name, you will probably recognise his creations. Well, at least one of them. The artist designed the image of the Queen that is used on the UK's coins.

Somehow, we think he's up to this challenge.

While William and Harry are reportedly attending the unveiling, Meghan and Kate may not be making an appearance. Getty

Who will be attending the unveiling?

While it has been reported that Will and Harry will be attending the tribute, the rest of the guest list is up in the air. Though, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is apparently not making the trip.

Indeed, although it was originally reported by US website Radar Online that the Duchess of Sussex would be accompanying Harry to his home country, new information suggests that this is not the case.

According a report from the Daily Mirror, a source close to Harry and Meghan has explained that the duchess will be staying in America while her husband makes the trip solo.

"Meghan is not going to travel," the insider told the publication. "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

And, according to royal reporter Camilla Tominey, it seems that Kate Middleton may be taking a leaf out of her sister-in-law's book.

"We've never really been told that family is going to be included in this thing," the royal expert told Today. "Never any suggestions that the Cambridges would attend along with Prince William and equally, that Meghan and the children would attend with Harry. So I think we may just see them cut solo figures without their families around them."

William and Harry put on a united front at Prince Philip's funeral, will they do the same this time around? Getty

Will William and Harry put up a united front?

Beats us.

The brothers, of course, stood sweetly united at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, we aren't going to be witnessing a brotherly embrace any time soon.

According to The Sun, William and Harry have insisted on giving separate speeches during the ceremony.

A source told the publication, “The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses.

“You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own."

They added: “It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.”

We suppose only time will tell.