Meghan Markle will reportedly not accompany Harry to the UK for the unveiling of Diana's statue. Getty

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly be heading back to London in time for July 1st, on what would have been his mother's 60th birthday.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the princess' tragic death, a statue was commissioned by Princes William and Harry back in 2017.

"The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed [in 2021] on what would have been her 60th Birthday," a statement from Kensington Palace read.

Princess Diana would have turned 60 on July 1st, 2021. Getty

While the brothers managed to put up a united front at Prince Philip's funeral, recent reports have claimed that William and Harry have requested to give separate statements during the tribute.

Feud aside, this statue isn't the only way the royals have honoured their beloved mother. Both William and Harry have named their daughters after the People's Princess. First to have a daughter was William, naming her Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. More recently, Harry welcomed his first daughter, Lilibet Diana, into the world.

Royal observers, however, have slammed the Sussexes for their choice of name, claiming it is hypocritical considering the current state of their relationship with the monarchy.

Indeed, while some deemed the name Lilibet a sweet tribute to Her Majesty, even suggesting it may have been the Sussexes attempt at extending an olive branch to their family across the pond, others were sceptical as to why the rogue royals wanted to associate themselves with the institution they have publicly criticised.

Perhaps Harry's upcoming trip to the UK will work towards ending the family feud once and for all.