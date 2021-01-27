Who doesn't love a floral number? Getty

We're starting off with this glorious green and red floral look. Perfect for a picnic!

Start off with this elegant floral Joules blouse from Next for $121 (comes in sizes 6-24).

Pair it with this gorgeous pleated green skirt from Boden clothing, coming in at $200 and available in sizes 6-22.

Tie the two pieces together with a bold red Hanna Nikole belt from Amazon Australia costing $19.10.

You can't neglect a good pair of shoes! Finish the floral number with some eye-catching red Los Cabos pumps available for $69.95 at The Iconic.

She looks all-white, doesn't she? Getty

An all-white number can be risky, but Diana never failed to pull it off. Keep reading to find out how to replicate this simple but effective ensemble.

For your base, start with a white linen dress from Sportscraft. Simple enough! This quality number comes in at $249.99 and is available in sizes 6-18.

Next, you're going to want to add accessories to add some colour to your look. This $60 Limit watch from ASOS is a perfect addition to your outfit.

Sun safety is in fashion! Try these $10 sunglasses from Kmart to further spruce up your look.

Last but not least add some height to your stride with these $119.95 Atmos&Here heels from The Iconic.

Lady (Diana) in red. Getty

From white to bright red! Diana really could rock every colour, couldn't she?

For this look, grab a simple red Kasper dress from Amazon Australia, coming in at $65.99 and available in sizes 6-14.

Pop all your belongings in this big and beige Charles & Keith handbag, valued at $116.

It's time to add a watch! This golden beauty is from Sekonda at ASOS and costs $90.

You thought we were done with the red? Think again. Sinch that waist with a red Ayliss belt from Amazon Australia, costing only $21.71.

Pump it up with some nude heels - only $7 from Kmart!

Did someone say business casual? Getty

She may have been a princess, but Diana wasn't always donning ball-length gowns. She was known to rock a power blazer from time to time, and boy did she look good!

To replicate Diana's power-suit, grab yourself this Esprit blazer from Next, costing $151 and available in sizes 6-18.

Next, pop on some white skinny jeans also from Next, coming in at $42 and available in sizes 6-26.

A power-suit isn't complete without a dramatic pair of sunnies. These ones are just $5 from Kmart.

Tie it all together with a simple brown $8 brown belt from Kmart.

Finish with a comfortable shoe that's suitable for all the power-walking you'll be doing. These $115.82 loafers from The Iconic are the ideal way to round out your look.

It's one of our favourites! Getty

Not everyone can pull off purple, but Diana made it look easy. Here's how to replicate this iconic number.

Start with this stunning $113.78 dress from Amazon Australia, available in sizes 6-20.

Don't stop there! Grab a purple Macllyn clutch also from Amazon Australia, coming in at $45.91. It's perfect to store a purple lipstick if you really want to commit to the colour theme!

Add some variety into your look with this silver beaded Bling necklace also from Amazon Australia, valued at $50.47.

Purple pumps? Yes please! Finish off your look with these $100.73 ERIJUNOR shoes from, you guessed it, Amazon Australia.

Her eye for colour-coordination was unmatched. Getty

We're back to a lovely, floral number perfect for Spring. Scroll down to rock it just like Di!

Whether tied around your shoulders or worn the conventional way, this red Next cardigan is a must have when replicating Diana's outfit. The $97 cardi is available in sizes 6-22.

Keep it simple with the blouse. This white H&M number is the perfect base for your look, and it's only $24.99! This wardrobe staple is available in sizes XS-XXL.

Here's where you can really pop! You've kept it simple with the top half, so it's time to spice it up with the skirt. Try this $15.60 Howme skirt from Amazon Australia, available in sizes 6-18.

Never neglect to accessorise! No matter how simple. These small gold hoops from Briwok are $120 and perfect to tie the entire outfit together.

Lastly, time to colour-coordinate. Match your red cardigan with these glorious red pumps from Next, valued at $54.

She just oozes class and elegance. Getty

Back to basics with this classy number. From the simple dress to the pearl accessories, this fit is perfect for a fancy lunch or dinner.

Begin with this white and simple $79.99 H&M dress, available in sizes 4-22.

Carry all your essentials in this spacious Next bag, coming in at $47.

Elevate that elegance with these simple $49 pearl studs, courtesy Michael Hill.

You can never have too many pearls! Match your earrings with this Elli Jewellry pearl necklace from The Iconic, valued at $84.90.

Be the fanciest you can be with these beige kitten heels, only $39.99 from Spendless Shoes.

Bold and beautiful. Getty

This bold look is sure to brighten up any room. In fact, it's so mesmerising we barely noticed that Di is standing in front of the Taj Mahal. It's the power of a princess, and here's how to replicate it.

Go bold or go home. This bright red Phase Eight jacket from Next is $199, available in sizes 6-22, and the perfect way to kick off your Di-inspired outfit.

Next, add a simple white top from Uniqlo, valued at $49.90 and available in sizes XS-XL.

She really was a fan of purple, wasn't she? Add to your colour palette with this Kate Kasin skirt from Amazon Australia, coming in at $27.08 and available in sizes 8-18.

Accessorising time! Try these matching gold necklace and bangle set from Peter Lang at The Iconic, costing $169.95.

Finally, round out the look with some matching red heels from the Naturalizer at The Iconic, valued at $159.95.

So, there you have it, you can stop dreaming of having a princess' wardrobe and actually make it a reality. We're sure Diana would be proud to see you following in her fashionable footsteps.