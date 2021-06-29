The two royal brothers are set to come together for the unveiling of a statue made in honour of their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. Getty

On July 1, Prince Harry and Prince William will come together, where they will help to unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana.

The reveal coincides with what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, and the tribute statue will stand at Kensington Palace, where William, his wife Catherine and their three children reside.

Harry arrived in the UK over the weekend, and is understood to be undertaking his mandatory quarantine at his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

In a new video released this morning, Harry pre-filmed a message for a charity set up in memory of his mother, The Diana Award.

Filmed against a corner of what is assumed his Santa Barbara home, a bunch of peonies stand on his right, and a door with a leafy tree outside to his left.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world," Harry said in the video.

"She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."

The Duke added: "I'm truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

Harry also referenced the reunion set to take place on July 1.

"Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday and she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

He then mentioned his wife Meghan, who remains back in the UK with their eldest child Archie and a newborn daughter, Lilibet.

"Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all. But the question before us is what that change will look like."

