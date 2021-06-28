Apparently The Queen wants Harry to “look her in the eye” and explain the many attacks he and wife, Meghan Markle, have made on the royal family in recent months. Getty

In particular, the Queen wants to know why Harry, 36, told her that his Apple TV+ mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, was going to be about injured war vets, when instead it largely involved Harry complaining about his “out-of-touch” family.

She also doesn’t understand how Harry and Meghan, 39, could publicly damage everything she holds dear, and then turn around and use her personal nickname, ‘Lilibet,’ to name their newborn daughter.

“Harry’s getting quite a dressing down, when he was expecting an olive branch,” says the insider, adding that it’s unlikely that Harry will see his grandmother on his own.

“The Queen is shrewd and wants a trusted, neutral witness to be there, just in case Harry goes running to the media with a one-eyed side of the story when he returns to California.

As New Idea went to press, it’s believed Harry had secretly touched down at Heathrow Airport for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Getty

“Apparently she’s invited Prince Edward along, due to his patience and neutrality. The rest of the family is so furious with Harry that the Queen can’t promise they won’t step in with a few choice words of their own – and that would really get Harry’s back up.”

As New Idea went to press, it’s believed Harry had secretly touched down at Heathrow Airport and was holed up at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor, isolating in accordance to Britain’s pandemic rules.

On July 1, he’ll join his estranged brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue of their late mum, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. It would have been her 60th birthday. Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, will also be in attendance – however Prince Charles will not.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals the Queen bought Archie a waffle maker (Story continues after video)

It was reported that Harry hand-picked his own journalist to cover the event, rather than using the traditional royal rota of journalists from British newspapers. He and William will also give separate speeches.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony, but want to make their own personal addresses,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech, but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!