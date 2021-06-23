Prince Harry is gearing up to return to the UK. Getty

This will be the first time Harry has returned to the UK since Prince Philip's funeral.

He is making the trip in order to unveil a new statue of his late mother Diana which he and his brother William commissioned back in 2017.

"The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed [in 2021] on what would have been her 60th Birthday," a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time.

A statue of Diana is to be unveiled on July 1st on what would have been her 60th birthday. Getty

According to reports, the statue will lay in Diana's favourite spot - the grounds of Kensington Palace, also known as the Sunken Garden.

While it has been reported that Will and Harry will be attending the tribute, the rest of the guest list is up in the air. Though, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is apparently not making the trip.

Indeed, although it was originally reported by US website Radar Online that the Duchess of Sussex would be accompanying Harry to his home country, new information suggests that this is not the case.

According a report from the Daily Mirror, a source close to Harry and Meghan has explained that the duchess will be staying in America while her husband makes the trip solo.

WATCH: Princess Diana breaks a bottle over Prince Charles' head (Story continues after video)

"Meghan is not going to travel," the insider told the publication. "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

And, according to royal reporter Camilla Tominey, it seems that Kate Middleton may be taking a leaf out of her sister-in-law's book.

"We've never really been told that family is going to be included in this thing," the royal expert told Today. "Never any suggestions that the Cambridges would attend along with Prince William and equally, that Meghan and the children would attend with Harry. So I think we may just see them cut solo figures without their families around them."

You can find out everything we know about the upcoming tribute right here.

Hopefully the bittersweet occasion will lead to a reconciliation between the warring brothers.