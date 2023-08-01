And now, three new gorgeous gowns designed by Di's most loved designers - Bruce Oldfield and Catherine Walker - will join the club.
These three dresses are the latest of Princess Diana's belongings to go under the hammer
Getty
Shortly after her tragic death in August 1997, British auction house Christie's offered the gowns up for sale.
Some 26 years on, the gowns will be offered up for sale once more by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies in its Legends: Hollywood and Royalty sale from September 6th to September 9th, both in person in Beverly Hills and online.
Whilst numerous items (1400 in fact) will be available at the auction - including a Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's - Di's dresses are expected to draw the highest bids.
A vision of beauty
Getty
The first two gowns were designed by Catherine Walker.
One being a strapless white silk crepe gown, with black silk velvet bands that Diana wore to a private function. It is expected to sell for between $90,000 and $120,000 AUD.
The second gown designed by Catherine is an off-the-shoulder garment, with a black faille bodice, décolleté neckline, and draped jade silk skirt with fringed sash and side. It is expected to sell for between $150,000 and $300,000 AUD.
The final gown, designed by Bruce Oldfield for Diana to wear to the London premiere of Hot Shots! is a scarlet-red gown, and is expected to sell for between $300,000 and $600,000 AUD.