The designers obviously sent a brand new sheep jumper to the princess, which she publicly wore in 1983, this time with a white collared shirt, white jeans, and red pumps.

But the original became forgotten; until Joanna recently stumbled upon it, that is.

"I was in the attic in February searching for a pattern, and I just happen[ed] to notice this old wine box in a corner and there was a red sheep jumper wrapped in a cotton bedspread."

"It was well preserved, and I had a kind of Groundhog Day moment and thought, 'Could this be the one?' I looked at the cuff which had obviously been sewn back on, and I called Dal and said, 'I think I've found the actual real Diana jumper,"' Joanna recalled.

"We had just sort of forgotten about it," Sally chimed in.

"We looked at all the photographs of her wearing it, and we compared the two and we both felt certain that it was the actual one. We just knew because every jumper is different, so it was easy to see. So we called Sotheby's," Joanna said.

Considering how much Diana's original sheep jumper is expected to sell for at the Sotheby's auction, we're guessing it's a little out of the price range for most of our readers; but you can still get your hands on a sheep jumper!

Sally and Joanna still sell them for their brand Warm & Wonderful and you can buy a new one for yourself here for the retail price of AU $430.

