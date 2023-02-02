Getty

"Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana's hearts."

Lay’s said that her friends have made the decision to auction the letters to "to give other people the opportunity of acquiring 'a memento' of the Princess, and in doing so, support causes that were important to her."

The money will go to a charity that was close to Diana's heart although the charity was not named in the statement.

"The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana's immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner," the statement continued.

"Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through."