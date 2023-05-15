Princess Catherine poised at the keys for her ESC 2023 performance. Instagram/Alex Bramall

Posting the performance snippet to the official royal page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal wrote, "A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool "

Kept a secret up until the performance aired, this marks the second occasion the Princess has shown off her musical skills. On Christmas Eve in 2021, she accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker in the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess played a piano accompaniment to Kalush Orchestra's 'Stefania'. Instagram/Alex Bramall

Swedish singer Loreen was crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023 with her song 'Tattoo'. This marks her second time winning the contest, following her entry in 2012, 'Euphoria'. This means the competition will be heading back to Sweden in 2024, where the 50th anniversary of Abba's iconic win will also be celebrated.