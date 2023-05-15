The Royal added another talent to her resume at this year's Eurovision.
Olga Scorer
It's safe to say Princess Catherine is a multi-talented woman- and she's recently added another skill to her never-ending resume. In Eurovision's 2023 Grand Finale, the Princess made a musical cameo of her own, much to the surprise of the millions of viewers.
The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) Grand Finale was opened with a performance from 2022 winners, Kalush Orchestra. Held in Liverpool (on behalf of the Ukrainian winners), the 'Stefania' performance was interspersed with appearances from other British musical artists.
WATCH: Princess Catherine performs in Eurovision 2023. Article continues after video.
Andrew Lloyd-Webber, rapper Ms Banks, 2022 ESC runner-up Sam Ryder, and the Princess performed in the introductory musical montage.
Filmed in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, Princess Catherine sat at a grand piano for a ten-second accompaniment to the winning 2022 entry. Poised at the keys, she wore a stark blue, one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown, accompanied with some sparkling silver pendants.
Princess Catherine poised at the keys for her ESC 2023 performance.
Instagram/Alex Bramall
Posting the performance snippet to the official royal page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal wrote, "A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool "
Kept a secret up until the performance aired, this marks the second occasion the Princess has shown off her musical skills. On Christmas Eve in 2021, she accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker in the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
The Princess played a piano accompaniment to Kalush Orchestra's 'Stefania'.
Instagram/Alex Bramall
Swedish singer Loreen was crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023 with her song 'Tattoo'. This marks her second time winning the contest, following her entry in 2012, 'Euphoria'. This means the competition will be heading back to Sweden in 2024, where the 50th anniversary of Abba's iconic win will also be celebrated.