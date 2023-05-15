The Wales family are planning to come to Australia. Getty

New Idea understands via sources close to the UK Home Office that the family is planning to undertake a mix of official engagements.

“They really want to visit with firefighters, nurses and essential workers who helped Australia get through the pandemic, and of course take the kids to see some Aussie animals – George still has his stuffed wombat from his visit [in 2014] as a baby,” says an insider.

“The initial plan is to base themselves in Sydney and then travel to rural communities around the country.”

We’re told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended the invitation to William when the pair met at Kensington Palace during coronation festivities. But it won’t be all work and no play for the Waleses.

They’re hoping to take off for a private holiday as well. After previously visiting the Northern Territory, Kate is especially keen to show George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, Uluru and perhaps try some glamping.

“They are a very outdoorsy family – you’ll probably also see Kate doing something adventurous, like climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge with George and Charlotte. Sadly, Louis is too young to do that yet.

“The boys are really obsessed with crocodiles so no doubt a trip to Queensland, be it Cairns or possibly Australia Zoo, will be on the cards.”

