Princess Beatrice on the set of her film cameo. Getty

"It helps that she has a cousin and his TV star wife in America to give her a foot in the door. Meghan has few friends left in the royal family at this point and is keen to help Beatrice.

"They’ve been exchanging emails about making something happen possibly next year.”

It had been reported earlier in the year that Princess Beatrice and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzie, could be having some trouble in paradise, which would mean the possible move to Hollywood could have a sadder meaning behind it.

The princess with her hubby, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzie. Getty

Bea and Edo secretly wed last July at Windsor Castle in the midst of the global pandemic. And if that wasn’t stressful enough, Beatrice has also long been struggling with the backlash against her disgraced dad, Prince Andrew, 60.

“Poor Bea. It’s been a very tough few months for her and she has spent most of it being completely stressed out,” tells an insider.

“She’s tried her best not to let all of the drama affect her marriage, but with current lockdowns and everything going on with her father, it’s really taken a toll on them.”

Friends are said to be worried the couple’s marriage could soon be in crisis if Beatrice doesn’t start working through some of her family issues now.

The couple have been under a lot of stress thanks to Prince Andrews actions. Getty

“The last thing anyone wants to see is Bea and Edo fall apart. They should still be in their honeymoon period. Everyone is hoping they can get through this difficult period and come out the other side unscathed.”

Princess Beatrice’s relationship with her father has been understandably rocky ever since news broke of the royal’s alleged sexual misconduct.

After Virginia Roberts named Prince Andrew as one of the men involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the 60-year-old vehemently denied the allegations, claiming he was taking a then 12-year-old Beatrice to a birthday party at Pizza Express on the night in question.

