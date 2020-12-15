Princess Beatrice has opened up about her father's scandal. Getty

According to a report from Express, when asked about her father’s alleged alibi, Princess Beatrice admitted she had “absolutely no recall whatsoever” of whether or not the pair went to go and get pizza.

Speaking about the princess’ candid response on talkRADIO, royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the difficult situation the 32-year-old was placed in.

“This is particularly heartbreaking actually,” the author said, "I think Princess Beatrice has been very brave to say that she can’t remember that.

“She does love her father, and she wouldn’t want to say anything that would make his situation worse.

“But the fact that she decided to be honest in terms of what she saw is very very commendable, I think.”

While Beatrice issued quite a diplomatic response regarding her father, the Queen’s take on the matter is not in such a grey area.

Towards the end of 2019, Prince Andrew (left) announced he was stepping back from his royal duties due to the strain his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein had placed on the royal family. Getty

Her Majesty has made her standing with her son very clear by cutting him off from almost every shred of royal relevance he once had.

“She has already stripped Andrew of his public royal title, banned him from representing the crown, and drastically cut his allowance over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source told New Idea earlier in the year.

And the monarch hasn’t stopped there.

Reports have suggested that the 94-year-old has banned the disgraced Duke from his youngest daughter’s, Eugenie, delivery room, as she is due to give birth early next year.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on July 17th in a small, private ceremony at Windsor. Instagram

As well as missing the arrival of his grandchild, the Duke was noticeably missing from Beatrice’s wedding photos in July of this year, a move which royal commentators are suggesting was calculated.

“Clearly there has been a collective decision that he should not feature in the imagery of this historic moment for the bride and groom and that is rare,” royal correspondent told ITV’s This morning last month.

“We see the parents in most of the official photographs from royal weddings that are released by members of the family. That it’s just been a picture of the couple, and that lovely photograph of the couple with the Queen and Prince Philip, it is a useful signal for Buckingham Palace to send out.”

Message received loud and clear.