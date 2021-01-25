Princess Beatrice reportedly struggled to crack a smile on her latest public outing. Getty

“Poor Bea. It’s been a very tough few months for her and she has spent most of it being completely stressed out,” tells an insider.

“She’s tried her best not to let all of the drama affect her marriage, but with current lockdowns and everything going on with her father, it’s really taken a toll on them.”

Friends are said to be worried the couple’s marriage could soon be in crisis if Beatrice doesn’t start working through some of her family issues now.

Beatrice and Edoardo married secretly at Windsor Castle last July. Instagram

“The last thing anyone wants to see is Bea and Edo fall apart. They should still be in their honeymoon period. Everyone is hoping they can get through this difficult period and come out the other side unscathed.”

Princess Beatrice’s relationship with her father has been understandably rocky ever since news broke of the royal’s alleged sexual misconduct.

After Virginia Roberts named Prince Andrew as one of the men involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the 60-year-old vehemently denied the allegations, claiming he was taking a then 12-year-old Beatrice to a birthday party at Pizza Express on the night in question.

Beatrice's relationship with her father, Andrew, has been rocky ever since news broke of his alleged sexual misconduct. Getty

According to a report from Express back in December last year, when asked about her father’s alleged alibi, Princess Beatrice admitted she had “absolutely no recall whatsoever” of whether or not the pair went to go and get pizza.

Speaking about the princess’ candid response on talkRADIO, royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the difficult situation Beatrice was thrust in.

“This is particularly heartbreaking actually,” the author said, "I think Princess Beatrice has been very brave to say that she can’t remember that."

After what has clearly been a rough year for Beatrice, we can only hope she and Edoardo work things out soon.

