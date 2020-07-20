Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have delighted fans by releasing some more photos from their surprise wedding last week at Windsor Castle. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

In one of the photos, Edo, 37, casts a loving gaze at his new bride Beatrice, 31, as they stand underneath a tree in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their nuptial.

Meanwhile, another delightful pic shows the couple strolling hand-in-hand through a walled garden, complete with overgrown hedges and lush shrubbery.

Enthusiastic fans took to the social platform to share in their delight, with one fan writing: “Beautiful photos of a beautiful couple. The dress was simply perfect and sentimental.”

Another person stated: “The princess looks so beautiful! I think that’s become my favourite royal wedding gown of the 20th/21st century. Perfection. I’m so happy for her.”

A third person added: “What a beautiful couple!! Wishing you all the best!”

Beatrice and Edo previously shared two snaps from their low-key affair, which was attended by fewer than 20 guests after the pair were forced to cancel their original May 29 date.

Buckingham Palace confirmed The Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew, as well as her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were in attendance.

Edo's four-year-old son Wolfie was also at the wedding and held the role as best man.

In one of the shots, Beatrice and her new husband are leaving the church following the service in a doorway filled with bright florals.

Fans were seemingly delighted by Beatrice's dress, which was a vintage Norman Hartnell design, on loan from her grandmother The Queen.

The dress is reportedly made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory and is trimmed with ivory Duchess satin.

Featuring organza sleeves, the exquisite gown has a geometric checkered bodice and is encrusted with diamanté.

The stunning design was remodelled and fitted by one of the Queen's favourite designers, Miss Angela Kelly as well as Mr Stewart Parvin.

As per royal wedding tradition, Beatrice also wore a special tiara - the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was also loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

The very special headpiece was previously worn by The Queen on her own wedding day in 1947.

A follow up photo shows Beatrice and Edoardo standing next to the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh – albeit with appropriate social distancing – after the ceremony.

Along with loaning Bea her tiara and dress, the Queen was clearly pleased to be part of her granddaughter's celebrations.

Later in the day, the Queen knighted hailed quarantine hero Captain Tom Moore, whom she casually told about the royal wedding.

"My granddaughter got married this morning, both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice," the Queen said.