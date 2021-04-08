Prince William has reportedly cut all ties with ITV'S Tom Bradby. Getty

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a senior royal insider revealed, "The friendship between William and Tom is very much over. The Duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he's acted over the past few months."

"William is a sensitive soul and believes it's in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are. It would be fair to say that Bradby hasn't been one of them."

While Tom conducted Will and Kate's engagement announcement, the presenter also hosted Meghan and Harry's famous South Africa documentary in which the Duke revealed what the public feared the most - that he and William were "on different paths".

Tom Bradby attended Will and Kate's wedding back in 2011. We're not so sure he'd score an invite these days. Getty

His involvement in the documentary, combined with the fact that ITV broadcasted the Meghan and Harry Oprah interview, explains why William isn't the presenter's biggest fan at the moment.

In the 90-minute interview with Oprah, the ex-royals bared all to the TV host. At first, it was just Meghan who sat down with her long-time friend, dropping bold claims left right and centre.

It started with the former actress suggesting that a years-old rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry over a flowergirl dress was actually completely fabricated, alleging it was the other way around.

From there it got progressively darker, with the former Duchess opening up about her harrowing mental health battle, and Prince Harry eventually joining to talk about his estranged relationship with his brother William.

Despite all of these revelations, the biggest allegation to come out of event was Meghan’s claim that "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

Meghan and Harry's history-making Oprah interview sure did ruffle a few royal feathers. CBS

Since then members of the public have been speculating as to who may have made this awful remark. And now, the finger has finally been pointed.

In a video posted to YouTube, controversial British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that it was the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who Meghan was referring to in the interview. However, the socialite claimed that it was all a misunderstanding and that Anne had rather been expressing concerns as to whether Meghan was a good fit for the royal family.

“I’ve known for a little while who it is,” Lady Colin Campbell said in her video.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s colour, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences, and to actually have respect for the institution into which she was going to marry,” the author claimed.

The Palace themselves have released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".

Prince William has also responded to the claims, telling a paparazzo that the royal family are “very much not a racist family”.