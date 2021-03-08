Getty

Throughout the interview, the pair called out multiple discrepancies and injustices they allegedly encountered throughout their time as working royals.

One thing that has constantly been at the centre of media scrutiny and falsities is his relationship with Prince William.

While there's been no doubt that William and Harry have had somewhat of a strained relationship over the years, it seems Harry really wants that to change.

Speaking to Oprah during the interview, Harry told her: "We have been though hell together. We are on different paths."

He continued: "The relationship is space at the moment.... time heals all things, hopefully."

The admission is similar to one he made just over a year earlier when journalist Tom Bradby asked Harry about his relationship with William in another revealing doco, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

CBS

"The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," he said at the time.

Harry added that these days, the brothers are on "different paths" and "don't see each other as much as we used to because we are these days".

He added: "I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

In the Oprah Interview, Harry also touched on a sensitive moment he had with his father, Prince Charles, as he tried to move away from the troubles of the royal family.

Harry said he tried to talk it through with his Grandmother The Queen as well as his father Prince Charles. But apparently, it was only after three conversations that Charles "stopped taking" Harry's calls.

Getty

"Because by that point I took matters into my own hands. I've got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife's, and for Archie as well," Harry said.

He added that he and his family continue to fear the media in the wake of British press, and their ability to affect them mentally.

"There was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show support... No one from my family said anything," Harry said.

Touching on his brother again in the interview, Harry commented that while he himself felt trapped, but escaped - William and indeed his father Charles cannot do the same.

"I was trapped and I didn't know I was trapped... My father and my brother, they are trapped, they don't get to leave." he told Oprah.

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.