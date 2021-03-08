Meghan Markle has revealed she was told to not speak to Oprah. CBS

“So I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding, asking ‘would you please give me an interview” And you said: ‘I’m sorry it’s not the right time’.” Oprah asks Meghan, before adding the time has finally come.

Meghan then said that she remembers the 2018 conversation, before adding: “I wasn't allowed to have that conversation with you personally.”

She added: “There had to be people from the comm., sitting there, everything was…” before Oprah chimed in: “There were other people in the room.”

The talk show host then went on to say that the Duchess turned her down in the nicest way possible, before suggesting there will be a more appropriate time in the future.

Oprah then asked Meghan what makes now an appropriate time.

Meghan hesitates and seemingly collects her thoughts before saying that there are so many factors that make now the most appropriate time to have an overdue chat.

“A lot of life experience has happened, and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make.

Oprah's bombshell interview with Harry and Meghan will air Monday. CBS

“So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is ... different than to what people might imagine it to be.

"It's really liberating to be able to have the right, and the privilege in some ways, to be able to say 'Yes, I'm ready to talk'.”

Oprah chimed in: “And say it for yourself - and not to have to consult with anybody at this point.”

Meghan replied: “Yeah, to be able to just make a choice on your own and to be able to just speak for yourself."

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah airs on Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.