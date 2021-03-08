Meghan has revealed Kate made her cry in the lead up to the wedding. Getty

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something... and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told her long-time friend Oprah.

While the argument did indeed involve a dress, it was for a flower girl not a bridesmaid.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn't do, but happened to me" the ex-royal continued.

Meghan is unleashing all the royal secrets in her latest interview with Oprah. Getty

The former Suits actress went on to confess that Kate did indeed apologise for making her cry, purchasing her sister-in-law flowers in the process.

Though, while Meghan assured the interviewer she has since forgiven Kate, the same might not be able to be said for the Palace.

When Oprah asked why the incident wasn't officially documented by the royals, the former duchess simply responded with "good question".

Meghan is to be joined by her husband Prince Harry later on in the interview. CBS

Throughout the interview, Meghan has since revealed that the palace were worried about the colour of Archie's skin as well as opened up about her harrowing mental health battle.

The 39-year-old was soon joined by her husband Prince Harry, who had his fair share to say as well. The former duke admitted he felt trapped in the royal family, while also revealing their baby's gender.

Stay updated with all the latest news from the bombshell interview here.