Prince Philip has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was transported to Edward VII Hospital back in February as a "precautionary health measure" on the "advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor".

Philip has spent much of the last year isolated at Windsor with his great love Queen Elizabeth II due to the COVID pandemic.

Back in January this year, Philip and the Queen received their COVID vaccinations at Windsor castle. The royals were soon followed by their son Prince Charles, who reportedly acquired the virus along with his son William.

Due to the success of the surgery, royal fans are holding out hope the Duke can still celebrate the big 100 in June this year.

But they will be sad to discover the royal has no intention of marking the occasion.

Indeed, speaking to the Telegraph, a palace insider deemed Philip a "reluctant celebrant" who wants “nothing to do” with any 100th birthday celebrations."

According to a palace insider, Philip is reluctant to celebrate his 100th birthday this June.

“You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing,” the source told the publication. “The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with (planning), is the Duke.”

Here's hoping Philip makes a speedy recovery and can return to Windsor castle as soon as possible.