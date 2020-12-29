Prince Philip (pictured) will turn 100-years-old on June 10th, 2021. Getty

Speaking to The Telegraph, a Buckingham Palace aide revealed that, due to the Prince’s reluctance, it is unlikely that any celebrations will go ahead.

“You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing,” the source told the publication. “The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with (planning), is the Duke.”

Though, it won’t be the first time the Prince has enjoyed quiet celebrations.

Reportedly, the Queen (right) and Prince Philip (left) grew closer during their time together in isolation. Getty

Over the past few years Philip has been noticeably absent from the royals’ Christmas morning mass at Sandringham; though, due to the pandemic, the tradition did not go ahead this year.

What’s more, earlier this year, the Duke’s birthday fell right in the peak of COVID, forcing the Prince and the Queen into lockdown at Windsor castle.

The couple were joined by only 22 members of their most trusted royal staff and marked the occasion quietly away from the rest of the royal family.

Despite the tragic conditions in which they were forced to isolate, apparently it was the best thing for the couple’s relationship.

Apparently, Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) are planning a trip to the UK to celebrate Prince Philip's 100th. Getty

Speaking to Express earlier in the year, royal expert Joe Little revealed that the Queen and Prince Philip’s time in lockdown was “the longest they’ve been under the same roof for many years”.

The expert went on to claim that all this time together would have allowed the Queen and Philip to “reconnect”.

But although Philip clearly prefers the quiet life, his family is determined to ring in the century in one way or another.

According to Yahoo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a trip back across the pond for Philip’s 100th.

After living in the States for so long, surely Harry’s return to the UK will be enough reason for Philip to celebrate - even if his own birthday isn't.