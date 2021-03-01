Prince Charles (pictured) has allegedly been summoned by Philip to discuss the future of the monarchy. Getty

Speaking on the latest episode of The Royal Beat, former press spokesman for the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, claimed that Philip would have wanted to speak to his son to “to lay the ground”.

“I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited,” Dickie told Royal Beat host Kate Thornton and the other experts.

He continued: “To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

“But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, ‘one day you are going to be the leading man of the family’,” he added.

Prince Philip has now spent 13 days at a London hospital, where he is currently being treated for a reported ongoing infection as a precautionary measure. Getty

Prince Charles was last week seen arriving at the private London clinic, where he spent about 30 minutes with the Duke, before reportedly driving away with tears in his eyes.

The visit is believed to be one of the very few the pair have shared due to COVID restrictions, with the Christmas being the last time Charles and Philip spoke in person at Windsor Castle.

Despite the whopping 13-day stint in hospital, the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, Prince William, has since revealed to reporters that his grandfather is doing “OK”.

“Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” William reportedly said during a recent visit to a vaccination centre in eastern England, 7 News reported.

Similarly, Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward gave an optimistic update of his ailing father, while chatting with Sky News' royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, Mail Online reported.

When asked how the Duke was doing, Edward said that his father was feeling “just a bit” frustrated about being in hospital and was looking forward to being discharged.

“He's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed,” Edward said.