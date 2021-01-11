Prince Philip (left) and Queen Elizabeth II (right) recently received the COVID-19 vaccine. Getty

A royal source also confirmed both vaccinations had been administered by a "Household Doctor at Windsor Castle."

It is understood the pair continue to isolate at Windsor for the time being while the pandemic continues.

It's interesting to see the Palace make the news public, especially given the royals tend to keep their private lives away from the public eye.

And almost as though we were waiting to ask the question, the Palace spokesperson answered it for us.

Her Majesty reportedly decided she would let it be known she has had the vaccination. Getty

In response to why the news was publicly announced, they explained: "To prevent inaccuracies and further speculation, Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination."

The vaccination has certainly come at high time for the country, it is currently enduring its third lockdown, and potentially its deadliest phase of the pandemic as hospitals are stretched to full capacity.

A new, more contagious strain of the virus was detected in the country late last year, which has added to the rapid increase in COVID cases.

With that in mind, and with The Queen aged 94 and Philip 99, it's comforting to hear those that are most at risk of suffering more from the virus are getting prioritised.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the royal couple received the jab. Getty

While big royal events are not high on the agenda this year, we can fully expect to continue seeing the royals at work in other, modernised ways.

For example, even The Queen has mastered the art of the humble Zoom call, having partaken in several publicised video chats last year.

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are also professionals at the new go-to virtual meeting format.

We can't wait to see what other ways the royals continue to adapt to the times this year.

This article first appeared in our sister site Now To Love