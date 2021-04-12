Prince Philip visited Australia in 1954 with the Queen. Getty

Let's start off with one of his Australian-based quips.

While visiting down under, Prince Philip was asked to stroke one of our native animals - the koala.

Not missing a beat, the Duke of Edinburgh replied, "Oh no, I might catch some ghastly disease".

The Queen and Philip have been pictured many times enjoying a laugh. Getty

Teasing his family

Not even the royals are exempt from some good old-fashioned family ribbing. Prince Philip was certainly not afraid to take the mickey out of his relatives, even his beloved wife.

After seeing plans for his son Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson's house, Philip gave some thoughts on the interior design of the new abode.

"It looks like a tart's bedroom" the Duke said.

Speaking about his equestrian-loving daughter, Princess Anne, Prince Philip remarked "If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she isn't interested".

When the Duke was asked when Charles was going to inherit the throne, Philip cheekily replied, "Are you asking me if the Queen is going to die?"

He also was not afraid to tease his wife, Her Majesty the Queen. Back in 1994 on the deck of Britannia in Belize, the Queen was chatting away when Philip shouted at her, "Yak, yak, yak; come on, get a move on."

Upon seeing plans for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's house, Philip remarked, "it looks like a tart's bedroom". Getty

Making his music taste beyond clear

If there is one thing we have learnt from Prince Philip's cheeky quips, it's that the Duke was perhaps not too fond of the work of Elton John, Madonna and Tom Jones.

Indeed, Philip was overheard saying "I wish he'd turn the microphone off" while watching Elton John's Royal Variety performance, as well as calling his car "ghastly".

The Duke also took issue with another Royal Variety performance - that of Tom Jones's, asking the musician after the gig, "What do you gargle with, pebbles?"

What's more, after learning that Madonna was to sing the Die Another Die theme in 2002, the Duke was quick to say, "are we going to need earplugs?"

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral. Getty

Not-so-politically correct

Let's just say, some of Prince Philip's comments have been not-so-politically correct.

After a 13-year-old boy told the royal he wanted to go to space, Philip replied "you're too fat to be an astronaut".

He also infamously said, "British women can't cook" at the Scottish Women's Institute and queried to a Scottish driving instructor - "how do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?"

And those may be some of his tamest remarks.

Prince Philip wasn't afraid to make fun of himself. Getty

He wasn't afraid to joke about himself

While Prince Philip may have teased many people throughout his years, the Duke also didn't shy away from joking at his own expense.

When approaching his 90th birthday in 2011, Philip hilariously remarked that "bits are beginning to drop off."

Forever the joker, dedicated royal consort and beloved husband of the Queen, rest in peace, Prince Philip.