Prince Andrew described losing his father Philip as "losing the grandfather of the nation". Getty

"I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else." the Duke said.

"The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person and she described his passing as a miracle."

He went on the explain that Her Majesty revealed that losing the great love of her life has "left a huge void in her heart".

Prince Andrew revealed Philip's passing has "left a huge void" in the Queen's heart. Getty

The Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's passing in an official statement on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." the statement read.

"Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Friday, 9 April 2021."

Prince Philip passed away on Friday, 9th April, 2021 when he was 99 years old. Getty

Around the world, people have been paying tribute to the late royal's legacy, including our own Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

The PM said in a statement: "I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty and the royal family to the passing of the Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh."

"The Duke's life was one of the duty and of service, of loyalty and honour. Memories of him will of course tell stories of his candour, and a unique and forceful and authentic personality. But above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen."