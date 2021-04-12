Almost half of the British public want the crown to skip Prince Charles and go straight to Prince William when the Queen’s reign ends. Getty

Rumours Elizabeth II will any day now pass the baton to Charles, who’d become prince regent, have been bubbling away for ages.

Some royal observers who believe she’ll quit the throne at 95 point to the fact her husband, Prince Philip, announced his retirement from public life at that age.

In an attempt to kibosh the scuttlebutt, the Palace issued a statement emphasising that the Queen would remain boss of The Firm.

“There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age,” the statement read, with not a small hint of defiance.

The view that the Queen is readying to retire is not one shared by royal author, Ingrid Seward, whose book, Prince Philip Revealed, sheds light on his incredible life – and his impressive partnership with the Queen.

“She won’t step down,” Seward emphatically told New Idea Royals. “When she took her coronation vows, she did so in the eyes of God.

“She was crowned Queen as long as she was fit and able to be queen. Of course, she is still fit and able to be queen.”

While the Queen may not step down, there are already signs she is stepping back. “What we’ve seen during COVID is the gradual handing over of duties,” Ingrid said.

“In a way, it’s worked out slightly favourably for the monarchy. We’ve seen much more of Charles and Camilla and, because of her age, we’ve seen much less of the Queen.

