Fergie and Prince Andrew’s tumultuous five-year union ended in the ’90s amid shocking cheating allegations. Despite the bitter end to their marriage, the pair has maintained a close-knit bond and co-parented their now-adult daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 32, and Eugenie, 30.

The pair even continued living together at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle after their divorce was finalised.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” Fergie, 61, has previously said. “We allow each other to blossom. In our every day, we really respect each other and we honour each other.”

According to insiders, while Fergie has always been loyal to her ex-husband, the true extent of her devotion will reach another level if she becomes his wife for the second time.

Indeed, a new report out of the US claims that the real reason for the unlikely nuptials is on account of the legal rights it would grant Fergie towards Andrew.

Under law, a marriage would legally prevent Fergie from testifying about Andrew in the event that he’s slapped with charges.

And there are very real concerns that this may occur, given that Epstein’s alleged victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has already alleged that Epstein and his accused madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, forced her to have repeated “sexual relations” with Andrew when she was a minor. There’s also a damning photo of Maxwell and Andrew with his arm around a then 17-year-old Virginia.

Maxwell is now in a federal lock-up in New York facing 35 years if she’s convicted on sex-trafficking charges – but she’s denied all charges.

However, Andrew is reportedly terrified she’ll implicate him in a bid to reduce her sentence. Fergie, the woman who knows him best, will do whatever it takes to ensure she never has to testify – even if it means marrying the disgraced prince all over again.

