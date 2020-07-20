Prince Andrew (pictured with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson) left the Queen aghast when he let alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey to pose on his parent's coronation thrones. Getty

The source continues: “The Queen was always reticent to come down too hard on Andrew because of how it might affect his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who she is very fond of, but she’s starting to see Charles and William’s side of things. The longer it goes without drastic punishment for Andrew, the more it seems like she’s letting him get away with it.”

Prince Andrew might think he’s had a rough trot this year, with his disastrous Newsnight interview about his former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein seeing him booted from any official role in the royal family.

But it might be about to get a whole lot worse, with the recent arrest of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly leaving the Duke feeling "nervous", according to a US magazine.

Prince Andrew is said to be feeling "nervous" after onvicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested. Getty

Andrew previously claimed that Ghislaine was a “key element” in his friendship with Epstein, and according to The Sun, she is thought to have introduced the royal to Epstein victim Virginia Roberts.

“It will surprise exactly no-one if Ghislaine slithers out of this by coughing up other names and details of Jeffrey’s crimes, and his associates,” a source previously claimed.

