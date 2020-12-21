Prince William (pictured) has reportedly had a stern word to his grandmother, the Queen, and father, Prince Charles, advising them not to let his uncle, Prince Andrew back into ‘The Firm’. Getty

According to the Daily Mail, an “invaluable source” close to Beatrice said she could not remember the March 10 party, nor her father taking her there or home.

“It’s just a never-ending scandal and William is fed up.”

William was recently labelled a “hypocrite” for taking on two wildlife conservation patronages, which were handed down to him by The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew (pictured) claimed he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts when she was underage because he was at a pizza shop for his daughter Beatrice’s birthday. Getty

Despite Wills’ commitment to environmental change, news of the gifted patronages seemingly ruffled a few feathers among one of the charities’ key members.

As it turns out, Wills' appointment as patron of the British Trust for Ornithology, a bird charity, sparked outrage from members, who criticised the prince for shooting birds.

Taking to Twitter, several seemingly unhappy people slammed the decision to appoint the 38-year-old as the patron of the BTO, whose slogan is Looking Out For Birds.

Many of its bird-loving members pointed out that, despite the Prince professing to care for the environment, he has a history of shooting grouse and pheasants.

William was recently labelled a “hypocrite” for taking on two wildlife conservation patronages. Getty

“Interesting seeing avid bird shooter, His Royal Highness, Prince William, taking on a Patronage at the BTO,” one Twitter user wrote under the official announcement.

Another person stated: “Prince William is a hypocrite!!!! No one better, or you are saying the patron could not find someone who really cared about the environment. How does this patron help?”

A third person added: “If Prince William wants to protect wildlife, he'd better put down the gun.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!