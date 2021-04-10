The Duke touched the lives of thousands around the world throughout his 99 years. He visited Australia more than 20 times both with and without the Queen.

For many Australians, it was their involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, a youth development program launched by Prince Philip to empower young people aged 14-24.

Progressing through the levels of the award, many Australians also had the pleasure of being congratulated by the Duke himself for their efforts.

Prince Philip visited Australia in 1954 with the Queen. Getty

As the news of the Duke's death spread last night, world leaders both past and present paid their respects. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement: "I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty and the royal family to the passing of the Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh." "The Duke's life was one of the duty and of service, of loyalty and honour. Memories of him will of course tell stories of his candour, and a unique and forceful and authentic personality. But above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen." Former PMs including Kevin Rudd, John Howard and openly republican Malcolm Turnbull have also paid tribute to the Prince and shared interesting anecdotes and memories.

Malcolm Turnbull recalls the Prince's story of how he won his wife's heart.

"Farewell Prince Philip — always charming to this republican," Mr Turnbull tweeted.

"But never more so than at Malta 2015 when he relived his young life with his young wife not yet a Queen.

"He spoke of love, adventure, eyes sparkling, he banished time. And we could see how he won Elizabeth's heart."

How the Prince is being honoured in Australia - and how YOU can also