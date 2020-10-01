"And why can't Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?" Getty

The royal expert went on to say that following Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement that they were stepping down and becoming financially independent, the Duke of Edinburgh didn't want to be a part of the emergency Sandringham summit to discuss the future of the monarchy.

"Of course, it irritates him hugely. And when they had the Sandringham Summit, Prince Philip was seen leaving the house very swiftly before they all arrived," she explained.

"He simply doesn't want to get involved anymore."

Prince Philip didn't want to get involved with the emergency Sandringham summit. Getty

Prince Philip, who is now 99-years-old, has retired from official royal duties and due to his declining health reports say that the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon fly back to the UK to spend time with him, travel restrictions permitting.

"There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past," a source close to the royal couple told Vanity Fair.

"With the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.

"Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when.

"But they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother and great-grandfather in particular.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be coming back to the UK for Christmas 2020. Getty

Meghan herself recently hit back at critics in a video for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

Speaking about her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement from her Santa Barbara home, the mum-of-one commented on how her public support has been manipulated.

″If you look back at anything that I’ve said, it's really interesting because what often ends up being inflammatory it seems is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial," she said.

"Actually some of it is reactive to things that just haven't happened - in some ways I think you need to have a sense of humour about it even though there is quite a bit of gravity and there can be a lot of danger and misinterpretation of something that was never there to begin with."