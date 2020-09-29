Queen Elizabeth (pictured) was reportedly left reeling after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a damning account of life at the palace in their tell-all book, Finding Freedom. Getty

The Queen held the historic gathering at her Sandringham estate in January, to discuss Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as “senior members” of the royal family.

While it was never revealed what the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry spoke about, the new book promises to add clarity to their conversation.

What’s more, the tell-all promises to further lift the lid on Harry and William’s fractured relationship, starting from when they boys up to the present day.

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult (pictured) details the events that took place during the Sandringham summit. Amazon

The eagerly awaited book, which is due for release on October 15, was written by British historian Robert Lacey, who works as a consultant on Netflix drama, The Crown.

The book’s release comes after Finding Freedom caused an uproar with the Queen, who was reportedly disappointed in the couple for airing their dirt.

While it was initially reported Harry and Meghan had no direct input with Finding Freedom’s authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, this was later claimed to be untrue.

Adding to this, Harry and Meghan further infuriated Her Majesty by recently joining forces with the Harry Walker Agency in New York and signing with streaming giant Netflix.

As part of the lucrative deals, the couple are reportedly set to earn millions of dollars, with the Netflix deal alone rumoured to be worth a staggering $200 million.

The deals are just the latest ventures, which have been viewed by many as selling out on the royals, with Harry and Meghan both having pre-existing relationships with Apple and Disney.

Meghan famously narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephants, while Harry teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ mental health initiative.