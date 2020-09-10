Though former actress Meghan has no plans to be in front of the camera, it's been alleged that the former Suits star is hoping she'll nab an Academy Award for her producer credits.
"An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted," a friend told The Mail on Sunday.
"She used to practise her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush when she was a kid of seven. She would also practise her signature in preparation for all the autographs she would give."
The source added: "Her absolute dream was to achieve the EGOT – the grand slam of show business – which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.
"Her acceptance speech has been ready for 30 years. Perhaps now she will get to use it."
New Idea previously reported that if Meghan were to return to the screen, she could nab a hefty pay cheque for her first role.
“Whatever role she does, everyone is going to want to see her,” InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit explained.
“We are talking a $50 million fee – people are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start. I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal.”
Professor Shalit added: “If she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world.”
Harry and Meghan announced their groundbreaking Netflix move in a bid to create content that "informs, but also gives hope."
"Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection," the couple said in an official statement.
"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."