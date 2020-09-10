WATCH BELOW: Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation in one of their final events

Harry and Meghan's lucrative Netflix deal is set to be worth up to a whopping $150 million, but the co-CEO of the streaming service has revealed that the former royals approached many major companies before striking up an agreement.

During an appearance on CNBC, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings admitted he's "so excited" about the royal deal.

“They’re smart. They were shopping around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best complete package," the 59-year-old revealed.

“We are going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

Reed added: “I can’t tell you anymore than that about it as this point but I think it will be some of the most exciting, the most viewed content next year.”

Reed's Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also addressed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new partnership

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Though it wasn't divulged which companies the Sussexes were in talks with, both Harry and Meghan have pre-existing relationships with Apple and Disney.

Meghan famously narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephants, while Harry teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ mental health initiative.