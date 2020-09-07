"An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted." Getty

New Idea previously reported that if Meghan were to return to the screen, she could nab a hefty pay cheque for her first role.

“Whatever role she does, everyone is going to want to see her,” InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit explained.

“We are talking a $50 million fee – people are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start. I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal.”

Professor Shalit added: “If she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world.”

Back when she starred on the hit legal drama, Meghan revealed that she, like her character Rachel Zane, is a very goal-orientated individual.

"I am pretty similar to Rachel in our level of ambition. We are both women who really aspire to do great things and want to have fun along the way," she said in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Meghan has previously described herself as an ambitious individual. Getty

However, Meghan's diva antics were recently unveiled by an unnamed videographer from Suits.

“Meghan was always having to be coaxed out of her dressing room… because she didn’t think she looked pretty enough, or her outfit wasn’t right or she felt she wasn’t getting enough placement,” the cameraman claimed.

“Everyone thought, ‘She is acting is acting like an A-lister when she is not even a D-lister,’” the source added, referring to an occasion when they needed to shoot promo stills.

“Once you say ‘action,’ she knows how to do her job. But after the camera stops, she’s not the most friendly person.”

Meghan and Harry attending the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019. Getty

The Sussexes' groundbreaking Netflix deal, rumoured to be worth up to $150 million, aims to create content that "informs, but also gives hope."

In an official statement released in line with the big announcement, the pair shared: "Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection."

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."