A videographer from the hit TV show Suits has accused Meghan Markle (pictured), 39, of acting like a demanding diva, while working on the set of the American legal drama series. Getty

“Meghan was always having to be coaxed out of her dressing room… because she didn’t think she looked pretty enough, or her outfit wasn’t right or she felt she wasn’t getting enough placement,” the cameraman claimed.

“Everyone thought, ‘She is acting is acting like an A-lister when she is not even a D-lister,’” the source alleged, referring to an occasion when they needed to shoot promo stills.

The lensman went on to say that, despite her alleged behaviour, the Duchess was nevertheless easy to photograph – once the cameras were on.

The cameraman alleged that Meghan’s on-set tardiness and “antics” were compared to those of screen legend Marilyn Monroe, who was notorious for being late. USA Network

“Once you say ‘action,’ she knows how to do her job. But after the camera stops, she’s not the most friendly person,” they alleged.

The cameraman concluded by saying the alleged experience wasn’t favourable, which showed Meghan in a bad light, and made her come across as “insecure” and “spoiled”.

Despite the claims, some of Meghan’s closest confidants have previously spoken out against the rumours and quashed assertions she is a domineering Hollywood force.

"There's a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks," an insider previously told Express, adding the perception is "simply not true".

"How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you - none of that has changed [since marrying Harry]," the source added.