Meghan's new hair supposedly "a new chapter in her life without such strict protocols.” Getty

George also explained that when he styles Meghan's hair for events back when she was a working royal, they wanted Meghan to feel relaxed whilst still having that polished and smart look.

"We decided to create a more undone look to balance out the formal dress code, often including soft tendrils that ultimately became her signature messy bun," he explained.

"Whereas now, she can take a more relaxed approach to how she dresses, therefore this sleeker blow-dried hairstyle works beautifully - it's casual but still polished and appropriate for her new life."

“She's making a statement with hair that long - it represents strength and a sense that she's really got everything sorted." Instagram

The celebrity hairdresser, who was responsible for Meghan's wedding reception messy bun, also explained that the Duchess plans everything to a tee when it comes to even the most effortless hairstyles.

"We worked together for two years – and I hope to continue whenever she’s back in the UK – collaborating to create the effortlessly cool buns that she wears as well as the sleek, polished hair, such as her style at the British Fashion Awards in 2018 – my favourite look we’ve ever done," George told Grazia.

"It’s funny, because her hair often looks so effortless but she’s actually the most thoughtful person, even down to the smallest detail like her jewellery."

Meghan's signature messy bun may look effortless, but it's anything but! Getty

Duchess Meghan recently appeared via video link for The 19th* Represents virtual summit when she discussed her experience in the limelight.

She and husband Prince Harry along with their son Archie, one, moved into their new home in Montecito and the American-born royal confessed that she was glad to be back in the country and state she grew up in.

"It's good to be home," she remarked from her and Harry's California mansion.