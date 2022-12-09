Married life has been anything but easy for these two.

''I felt completely helpless.''

Those were the words of Prince Harry when speaking on the abhorrent treatment that his now wife, Meghan, faced at the hands of the media.

Fittingly, as the polarising couple discusses their hatred of the press, they are in fact being tailed in their car, by paparazzi and are visibly anxious knowing that their every move is being followed (or should we say stalked).

Harrowingly, Harry muses that instead of Harry & Meghan versus the press, their experience was better described as ''hunter versus prey.''

Yikes.

Moving on from the media frenzy, the episode then moves on to racism in Britain - both in the press, the public, and the monarchy.

''The direction of the palace [Buckingham] was just 'don't say anything, don't do anything,'' says Harry.

''They said it was a rite of passage, and to that, I said the difference here is the race element.''

Meghan then shocks viewers, claiming that she never saw herself as a ''black woman'' before moving to the UK.

''People are aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK, but before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'black woman'".

Moving on from the racism and nasty press attention the episode sheds light on Meghan growing up, as she returns to her primary school, featuring interviews with a number of childhood friends.

The pair even discuss their shared experience of growing up as children of divorce and the impact this has had on their own parenting style, ending with some brand new images and first-hand quotes from the couples about their engagement (awww).