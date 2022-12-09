Meghan said it was ''very difficult'' to be a woman of colour in the UK. Getty

Meghan said it was ''very difficult'' to be a woman of colour in the UK and that she faced numerous ''threats'' whilst living there.

"It's very difficult to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat," she muses sadly.

Speaking on the matter, Meghan admits she was often mistaken as ''sun-kissed'', strangers even accusing her mother Doria of being her "black nanny" when she was a child because Meghan was so "light-skinned."

Meghan admitted she was often mistaken as ''sun-kissed''. Netflix

"Now people are aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK, but before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'black woman'."

With a population of just 3.5%, black people and a mere 0.2% black journalists, it comes as no surprise that the tabloid coverage was inherently racist.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan has had the revelation that black women, in the public eye, in the UK, are "fair game".

Harry says that since the beginning of their courtship, fighting for racial equity was a cornerstone cause for them both.

An un-named royal allegedly expressed "concerns" over the colour of Archie's skin colour. Twitter

"Our biggest responsibility as human beings, if you bring a child into this world, is that you should be doing anything you can to make the world a better place for them.''

By children, Harry is referencing his own biracial toddlers Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. Their eldest experienced racism from within the womb from an un-named royal, who allegedly questioned "how dark" his skin would be. Yikes.

In mere days prior to the release of the first volume of the docuseries, Buckingham Palace was rocked by yet another racism scandal, begging the question if the monarchy will ever truly ''get with the times".