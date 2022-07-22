A new book claims Camilla made the comments, but sources close to the royal deny it. Getty

According to Bower’s new unauthorised book, Camilla told Harry it would be “funny” if Archie had “ginger Afro hair” when he was born.

The book, titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, claims to examine the “rift” between the Sussexes and the British monarchy.

But sources close to Camilla have called the claims absolute “nonsense” according to The Mirror.

It wouldn’t be the first time an unauthorised royal book got it wrong, as members of the monarchy work hard to keep sensitive personal details private.

Meghan and Harry's two children both inherited their father's red hair. Getty

And it’s unlikely Harry will ever confirm or deny such claims about the royal who supposedly made racist comments about his and Meghan’s son.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," said Harry during his and his wife’s Oprah interview.

"At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Other royal writers have speculated that Prince Charles or Princess Anne may have been behind the “awkward comment”.

WATCH: Prince William responds to Meghan and Harry's explosive Oprah interview

However the royal family has never addressed the allegations, aside from a passing remark from Prince William.

In 2021, shortly after the bombshell Oprah interview aired, he told reporters “We are very much not a racist family”.

Harry and Meghan share two children, Archie and daughter Lilibet, who was named for her great-grandmother the queen.

Though the protective parents rarely share photos of their children, the rare snaps they have released show that both have inherited their father’s trademark red hair.