Meghan said kids who are the ‘product of divorced parents’ have a lot in common. Getty

Meghan agreed and said “There’s so much from anyone’s childhood that you bring with you into the present, especially when you are a product of divorce”

They both continued and she said kids who are the ‘product of divorced parents’ have a lot in common.

WATCH: Meghan Markle speaks on her relationship with Kate Middleton

Harry said, “Being pulled from one place to another or maybe your parents are competitive or you’re in one place longer than you want to be and you’re in another place less than you wanna be.

“There’s all sort of pieces to that.”

Meghan vented her frustrations through a school assignment when she was twelve Getty

In the show, Meghan recalled the impact that the separation of her parents had on her as a child and said she vented her frustrations through a school assignment when she was twelve which she recalled on the Netflix show.

WATCH: Meghan Markle asked to choose between Prince Harry and Prince Willam

“And I remember this poem to this day which was… Two houses, two homes. Two kitchens, two phones. Two couches where I lay. Two places that I stay. Moving, moving here and there. From Monday to Friday, I’m everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad. But oftentimes, it makes me sad. I want to live that nuclear life. With a happy dad and his loving wife. A picket fence, a shaggy dog. A fireplace with a burning log. But it’s not real, it’s just a dream. I cannot cry or even scream. So here I sit with cat number three. Life would be easy if there were two of me,” she concluded.