"Anyone finding it really uncomfortable how Harry and Meghan are just talking about William and Kate’s lives without their permission at all? It’s privacy when it suits them, not others," one person commented on social media.

Another viewer commented, "So let me get this straight. Harry and Meghan, who relocated to America over concerns about lack of privacy, have launched a Netflix series sharing 'private' text messages, photos from dates, video diaries, and clips of their son. Got it.”

Piers Morgan, who has a history of expressing his dislike for Meghan, said “God, they’re so boring!”

“This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Piers continued.

“Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

Through the unapproving comments were also many people praising the couple and loving watching them tell their story.

One fan took to Twitter writing, "Well I've watched the first 3 episodes of #HarryandMeghan and I [expletive] love them both!!!".

“I watched it all, spent the first episode in tears…so proud of Prince Harry and Meghan. There are no words for my feelings towards the hate, I'm so so thankful Harry found his soul mate and they live a happy life with beautiful children and are free to a certain extent,” another tweeted.

Another tweet said, “YES! I am so upset I have to work!!! I've only been able to see about 45 minutes so far & it is FANTASTIC! Good for #HarryandMeghan for taking back their own story. #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”

Harry & Meghan is available on Netflix Australia.