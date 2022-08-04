MKR is returning after a two year hiatus. Instagram

When asked if he missed filming with Pete, Manu explained “of course I do!”

“Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today. Yeah, missing that.”

The French chef went on to explain that it was “nice to work with someone new,” adding that “it’s exciting to be working with someone else.”

“She’s a wonderful woman, she loves eating, she loves food and she’s excellent to work with,” Manu shared.

Nigella Lawson has replaced Pete Evans. Seven Network

Nigella has replaced Pete Evans who hosted the popular cooking competition for eleven seasons.

The 49-year-old's fall from grace started in 2020 when he used social media to share misinformation about the COVID pandemic, and cast doubts on vaccines and other mainstream science.

In April 2020, Pete was fined $25,000 by the TGA for promoting a $15,000 lamp he claimed could treat COVID.

Subsequently, Pete and Channel Seven mutually agreed to part ways - and MKR effectively went on a two-year hiatus.

Manu and Pete worked together on 11 seasons of MKR. Seven Network

Manu also confirmed reports that Mat Preston was joining the cast of My Kitchen Rules this season.

Earlier this week, The Australian reported that Nigella “will appear only for the first round of the show.”

Fans were not impressed with the news that Nigella will not be in the whole season, with one asking why they “don’t see any of that in the on air-promos!”

Watch Below: MKR's Pete Evans claims $15k lamp could 'treat coronavirus'

Manu also confirmed that Colin Fassnidge would join the cast. The two chefs had previously feuded, with Colin Fassnidge addressing the rumours whilst on I’m A Celebrity.

Despite their frosty beginning, the chefs eventually worked things out, with Colin revealing to New Idea that, “Manu and I are best of friends, but when we get into the kitchen it’s like two fighters – the gloves come off.”

“In the kitchen, we’re just out to do each other over, but then on the way home we get a lift together and we’re friends.”