In November 2020, Pete was dropped by 15 sponsors and companies in the space of just 48 hours after posting a neo-Nazi cartoon on social media.

However, Pete denied any knowledge the "black sun" symbol had ties to neo-nazis, later writing: " The fact that I had to actually Google what neo-Nazi meant is pretty telling."

The following month, after months of posting COVID misinformation online, Pete was banned from Facebook.

Nowadays, the father-of-two lives a somewhat quiet near the coastal town of Byron Bay in northern NSW.

Pete and his wife Nicola Robinson live on a 72-hectare "ultra-private" property in Byrrill Creek, which is located inland a few hours from Byron Bay.

The couple purchased the property, marketed as featuring "totally sustainable living" after selling their home on the Northern Tablelands for $3.15 million.

In April 2022, Pete made a cryptic acknowledgement of the news that Nigella Lawson had been announced as Manu Feildel's new co-judge on the upcoming season of MKR.

"I will always cherish the many years we spent together, creating so many wonderful memories," he wrote on messaging app Telegram.

Once the face of Australia's most popular reality cooking show, Pete now manages to stay largely out of the spotlight - thanks in part to his disappearance from mainstream social media.

The celebrity chef, who used to be recognised for his polished and clean image, looked worlds away from his former self in a photo posted to Telegram in May 2021.

In the picture, Pete sported a bushy, grey beard and weathered complexion as he went for a bush walk with his mother, Joy.

Pete, who is outspokenly against wearing sunscreen, revealed he had just finished hosting a wellness retreat in Byron Bay.

"Great weekend at the evolve sanctuary for our third retreat. Our beautiful Mum came along to experience it also," the former MKR judge captioned the photo.

In July 2021, Pete was confronted by A Current Affair over his alleged involvement in a controversial hippie commune called Nightcap.

However, Pete dismissed the story as "fake news" and "propaganda".

