Colin Fassnidge (pictured) has addressed the rumours about his past feud with fellow television chef Manu Feildel. Ten

“Me and Manu didn’t get on,” Colin confessed, before revealing he never really understood why there was tension between his culinary equal.

According to the publication, the feud between the celebrity chefs reportedly started when Colin seemingly mocked Manu for taking part in Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Speaking about Manu’s inclusion on the dancing show to The Sunday Telegraph, Colin said: “If I did do a show it would be a good show. If you do these things it’s got to be on your own terms and not be [made to look] a fool, like making you wear a clown suit and dance around a studio.

When asked if he was taking aim at Manu, Colin replied: “F**k I’d be kicked off in the first week. Look, I don’t knock your man Manu but he’s not going to go back in the kitchen again … and that’s fine, he’s changed careers.”

Colin (right) claimed that his relationship with Manu (left) was frosty from the start. Seven

On Wednesday, Colin told Grant it was pretty well known that he and Manu “didn’t get on” when they appeared as judges together on My Kitchen Rules.

“First day on set I was like, ‘oh f**k,’ it’s his baby, he’s the Daddy of the show.’ I walk on and they’re like, ‘This is the new guy,’ and he’s like, ‘f**k this.’”

He claimed Manu even pulled an “alpha” move on him by allegedly referring to the cooking show as his home, before telling Colin he would tell him how to do certain things.

Despite their frosty beginning, the 44-year-old went on to say things eventually worked out between the two chefs, after Colin decided to try and put an end to the feud.

The feud between the celebrity chefs reportedly started when Colin (right) seemingly mocked Manu (left) for taking part in Dancing with the Stars in 2011. Seven

“I just went into his dressing room and said, ‘Mate, I apologise for whatever.’ And he’s like, that’s it, buried it," Colin told Grant.

The pair have since remained pals and ahead of their TV reunion as judges on MKR: The Rivals in 2020, Colin reflected on their friendly rivalry on set and on-screen banter.

“Manu and I are best of friends, but when we get into the kitchen it’s like two fighters – the gloves come off,” Colin previously told New Idea.

“In the kitchen, we’re just out to do each other over, but then on the way home we get a lift together and we’re friends.”