Alice and Peter Seven

Alice, 31, and Peter, 56, - Father daughter duo

Working together in the family café, Alice and Peter stand by the ethos that there is always “room for one more” at the family dinner table - but that doesn't mean they don't bicker in the kitchen.

"That's always how we show we love each other. Food is family. Food is love.”

"Being with loved ones and sharing food and stories is the most wonderful thing about my upbringing" explains Alice.

In a sneak peak, Alice reveals that the relationship between the father and daughter can be tumultuous at times.

"We are very similar in our approach to everything, which is why we often butt heads.”

"We are both very dramatic, so things often blow up in an epic way.”

Janelle and Monzir Seven

Janelle, 27, and Monzie, 26, - Loved up couple

Drawing on their blended Turkish/Cypriot and Sudanese heritage, this couple have a unique set of skills and very different opinions.

Whilst Monzir is the king of the BBQ, Janelle, who is dubbed by friends the “Kardashian of cakes” brings an attention to detail and presentation.

Janelle, who runs a successful cake decorating business also reveals in the sneak peak an added stress of the season, admitting the couple have not yet announced their relationship to their families

“We didn’t actually tell our families that we were dating before coming on MKR,” confesses Janelle.

“We just decided to go on TV and announce it to everybody!”