Tottie broke down while recalling Olivia's last days.

Tottie also described her final moments with her beloved aunt, saying, "I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone up to her ear... But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her."

"I told her all the things I needed to say," she continued. "She was leaving us... but I feel like she got it."

After having battled through three bouts of cancer over the past few decades, Tottie added that the Grease star “really went down in the past five or six days”.

“It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” she said.

One of Olivia's last photographs shows her surrounded by sunflowers. Instagram

“She got secondary infections. She’s really struggled with a lot of pain.”

Despite being unwell, Olivia remained positive until the end, previously telling her niece that she "wasn't afraid of death".

"There was one day at the Olivia Newtown John Centre and she was really skinny and unwell and I said to her, 'Are you afraid of dying?', and she said, 'Plonker, I'm not afraid. I've done more in my life that I could have ever imagined.'"

"She's struggled with a lot of pain and it's been a tough road," Tottie added.

Asked by Tracy what the singing legend was most proud of, Tottie said it was her daughter Chloe Lattanzi - whom she shared with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi - that was Olivia's crowning achievement.

"She loved that girl so much. Chloe's doing it really tough, but she's been amazing," Tottie said.

The revelations come following Chloe's heartbreaking tribute to her beloved mum, which included a sweet video of her and mum Olivia singing 'Window In The Wall'.

Alongside the video, Chloe wrote, “you are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space.

Olivia and Chloe were incredibly close. Getty

“It has been my honour and continues to be my honour to be your baby and best friend."

“You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed."

“I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Fans were quick to flood Chloe’s post with messages of love and support.

“My heart is broken for you” replied one fan, whilst another shared that “we all send you love and hugs.”

Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California at the age of 73 surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling confirmed on Tuesday.