In October that year, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, Olivia launched the ONJ foundation to advocate for "kinder" treatments for cancer.
Speaking in a video introducing the foundation, the actress shared her own breast cancer survival story, detailing the moments after she was first diagnosed.
"I knew immediately something was wrong," Olivia said.
"I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign. I don't say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts."
Her husband John Easterling was the one who confirmed the news of Olivia's death in a post to social media, saying that she was "a symbol of triumphs and hope".
Olivia also leaves behind her 34-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the statement read.
"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."